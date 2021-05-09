ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by 505 Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials have reported 886,374 virus cases since the start of the pandemic and 17,701 virus-related deaths – with a decrease of one since the previous day; health officials have said in the past that such decreases are usually caused by human error in tabulating results.
The state health department reported 223,584 antigen positive cases – an increase of 123 antigen cases since the previous day; and 2,666 virus-related probable deaths.
There have been nearly 62,200 hospitalizations and 10,216 ICU admissions due to COVID-19, according to data.
More than 8.47 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic, with a 10.1% positivity rate.
More than 2 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 6.52 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
