VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday.
The state has reported 1,048,892 cases, an increase of 7,380 cases since Tuesday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 19,364 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,036 probable deaths. The state has reported 299,127 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 71,500 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,871 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.5 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.21 million have had at least one shot and 4.43 million are fully vaccinated.
