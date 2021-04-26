ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by 653 Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials reported 876,146 virus cases and 17,421 virus-related deaths Monday – an increase of 34 deaths since the previous day.
The state health department reported 218,434 antigen positive cases – an increase of 159 antigen cases; and 2,588 virus-related probable deaths.
There have been more than 61,100 hospitalizations and 10,009 ICU admissions due to COVID-19, according to data.
More than 8.24 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic, with a 10.3% positivity rate.
Nearly 1.9 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10.3% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 5.81 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
