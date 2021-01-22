COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Overnight, Georgia added more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.

Georgia has reported 707,750 confirmed cases and 145,423 antigen cases — an increase of 2,215 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 162 virus-related deaths Friday, bringing the toll to 11,670 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,390 probable deaths related to the virus.

Nearly 48,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,136 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 431,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.9% positivity rate.

To date, the state has vaccinated more than 591,000 people.

