ATLANTA – Overnight, Georgia added more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
Georgia has reported 707,750 confirmed cases and 145,423 antigen cases — an increase of 2,215 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 162 virus-related deaths Friday, bringing the toll to 11,670 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,390 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 6.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 431,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.9% positivity rate.
To date, the state has vaccinated more than 591,000 people.
