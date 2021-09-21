VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of little more than 6,000 coronavirus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday.
The state has reported 1,197,182 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 6,077 cases since Monday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 21,563 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,388 probable deaths. The state has reported 346,778 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 78,700 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,626 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.28 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,282,099 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.56 million have had at least one shot and 4.81 million are fully vaccinated.
