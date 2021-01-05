COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia reported 6,102 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 597,208 confirmed cases and 108,946 antigen cases — an increase of 3,989 antigen cases since Monday — since the start of the pandemic.

The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 66 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the toll to 9,966 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,106 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 43,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 7,535 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.4% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 408,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.6% positivity rate.

