ATLANTA – Georgia reported 6,102 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 597,208 confirmed cases and 108,946 antigen cases — an increase of 3,989 antigen cases since Monday — since the start of the pandemic.
The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 66 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the toll to 9,966 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,106 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 408,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.6% positivity rate.
