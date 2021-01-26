COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia added 5,691 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 727,752 confirmed cases and 151,469 antigen cases — an increase of 2,703 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 142 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the toll to 11,996 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,486 probable deaths related to the virus.

Nearly 48,900 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,248 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 437,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.3% positivity rate.

So far, the state has administered more than 656,500 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.

