ATLANTA – Georgia added 5,691 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 727,752 confirmed cases and 151,469 antigen cases — an increase of 2,703 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 142 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the toll to 11,996 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,486 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 6.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 437,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.3% positivity rate.
So far, the state has administered more than 656,500 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.