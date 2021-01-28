COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia added 5,430 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 737,205 confirmed cases and 155,752 antigen cases — an increase of 2,242 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 147 virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 12,280 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,547 probable deaths related to the virus.

Nearly 50,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,331 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.3 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 439,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.4% positivity rate.

So far, the state has administered more than 791,500 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.

