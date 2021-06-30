COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia reported 406 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

There have been 903,423 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. 

The GDPH has recorded 18,496 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of 14 from the previous day – and 2,927 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 184 from the previous day with public health officials reporting 231,150 cases.

More than 65,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,017 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 8.25 million with more than 79,300 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports about 4.44 million have had at least one shot and 3.93 million are fully vaccinated.

