ATLANTA — Georgia's COVID-19 case count rose more than 4,000 overnight.
According to the Department of Public Health's daily status report Wednesday, Georgia reports 428,980 cases, and 8,830 deaths, since the pandemic began.
This is an increase of 4,051 cases and 32 deaths.
More than 35,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report and 6,559 admitted to an ICU. The state added 263 new hospitalizations Wednesday.
More than 4.3 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 365,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.9% positivity rate.
