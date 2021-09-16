VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of more than 4,000 virus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Thursday.
The state has reported 1,177,656 cases, an increase of 4,072 cases since the previous day, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 21,143 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,317 probable deaths. The state has reported 341,866 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 77,300 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,501 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.16 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,165,058 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.51 million have had at least one shot and 4.75 million are fully vaccinated.
