VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of more than 4,000 virus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday.
The state has reported 1,173,584 cases, an increase of 4,147 cases since Tuesday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 20,971 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,292 probable deaths. The state has reported 340,086 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 77,100 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,468 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.16 million on Sept. 15 — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,165,058 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.51 million have had at least one shot and 4.75 million are fully vaccinated.
