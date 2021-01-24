ATLANTA – Georgia added more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 718,532 confirmed cases – up 4,210 from Saturday – and 148,379 antigen cases — an increase of 543 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported three virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 11,801 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,449 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 6.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 435,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.1% positivity rate.
