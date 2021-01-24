Coronavirus case updates
ATLANTA – Georgia added more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 718,532 confirmed cases – up 4,210 from Saturday – and 148,379 antigen cases — an increase of 543 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported three virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 11,801 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,449 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 48,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,199 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 435,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.1% positivity rate.

