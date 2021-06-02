ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 367 since Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday.
The state reported 896,622 cases and 18,085 virus-related deaths Wednesday, an increase of 16, data stated.
Hospitalizations increased by 80 to 63,869, data stated. There have been 10,573 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 227,949 while there's been 2,782 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population has increased to 7.42 million with 71,385 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
