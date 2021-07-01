COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia reported 309 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

There have been 903,732 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. 

The GDPH has recorded 18,503 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of seven from the previous day – and 2,925 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 211 from the previous day with public health officials reporting 231,361 cases.

More than 65,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,034 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 8.27 million with more than 79,500 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports about 4.47 million have had at least one shot and 3.96 million are fully vaccinated.

