ATLANTA – More than 7.1 million state residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, officially recording 7,125,684 vaccinated, according to public health officials.
Georgia reported an additional 388 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has recorded 894,445 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.
The state has reported 17,986 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day.
There have been 63,477 hospitalizations and 10,489 admissions into intensive-care units in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to state public health data.
Antigen positive cases were at 227,027, an increase of 161 from the previous day, while probable deaths related to COVID-19 are 2,749, according to the GDPH.
More than 8.71 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed, resulting in a 10.0% positive rate, the data stated.
