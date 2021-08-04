VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported 945,888 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 3,001 cases since day prior, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday.
The GDPH has recorded 18,764 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,971 probable deaths. The state has reported 253,740 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 67,500 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,445 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.88 million with more than 85,300 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDPH reports about 4.83 million have had at least one shot and 4.21 million are fully vaccinated.
