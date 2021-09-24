VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of more than 3,000 coronavirus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
The state has reported 1,207,024 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 3,212 cases since Thursday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 21,991 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,487 probable deaths. The state has reported 350,512 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 79,600 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,736 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.39 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,398,087, according to the GDPH.
About 5.6 million have had at least one shot and 4.88 million are fully vaccinated.
