ATLANTA – Georgia reported 248 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 902,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 18,469 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of 24 from the previous day – and 2,924 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 154 from the previous day with public health officials reporting 230,673 cases.
Nearly 65,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 10,978 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 8.16 million with more than 78,400 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
