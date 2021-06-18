ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases neared 901,000 Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 900,655 cases, an increase of 287 in the past couple of days, and 18,388 virus-related deaths, 20 more than the prior day, data stated.
More than 64,500 hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic, data stated. There have been 10,882 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 229,813 while there's been 2,904 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.98 million with more than 76,761 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
