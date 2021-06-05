ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 224 Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 897,464 cases and 18,188 virus-related deaths, an increase of 44, data stated.
Hospitalizations increased by 46 to 64,059, data stated. There have been 10,664 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 228,390 while there's been 2,798 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.62 million with 73,276 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.