ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia added 2,583 new COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Georgia has reported 778,049 confirmed cases and 169,367 antigen cases — an increase of 1,142 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 6.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 455,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.4% positivity rate.
So far, the state has administered more than 1.1 million vaccines to eligible residents across the state.
