Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.