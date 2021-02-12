ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia added 2,456 new COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Georgia has reported 786,277 confirmed cases and 172,708 antigen cases — an increase of 1,444 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 6.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 458,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.6% positivity rate.
More than 1.3 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations, across the state as of late afternoon Feb. 11.
