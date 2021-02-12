COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Georgia added 2,456 new COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.

Georgia has reported 786,277 confirmed cases and 172,708 antigen cases — an increase of 1,444 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The GDPH reported 184 more virus-related deaths Friday, raising the total to 13,856, with 1,852 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 53,100 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,741 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 458,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.6% positivity rate.

More than 1.3 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations, across the state as of late afternoon Feb. 11.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you