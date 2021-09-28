VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported more than 22,000 deaths, officially reporting 22,228 people have died from COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday.
The GDPH reported 2,453 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,216,039 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 3,529 probable deaths and 353,366 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 80,400 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,799 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.45 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,453,348, according to the GDPH.
About 5.62 million have had at least one shot and 4.9 million are fully vaccinated.
