ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases rose by more than 2,000 again Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.  

Georgia reported 2,139 new COVID-19 cases Thursday bringing the state to 812,612 cases since the start of the pandemic.  

Georgia has reported 184,776 antigen cases — an increase of 1,188 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The GDPH reported 107 more virus-related deaths Thursday, raising the total to 14,989, with 2,210 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 55,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,036 admitted to an ICU.  

More than 7.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 473,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15.6% positivity rate.

More than 1.8 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.

