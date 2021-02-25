ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases rose by more than 2,000 again Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 2,139 new COVID-19 cases Thursday bringing the state to 812,612 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Georgia has reported 184,776 antigen cases — an increase of 1,188 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 7.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 473,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15.6% positivity rate.
More than 1.8 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.
