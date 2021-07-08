ATLANTA – Georgia has reported 2,063 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's report Thursday.
There have been 906,136 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 18,544 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of 27 from the previous day – and 2,926 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 903 from July 2 with public health officials reporting 232,356 cases.
More than 65,300 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,106 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.37 million with more than 80,500 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports about 4.52 million have had at least one shot and 4.02 million are fully vaccinated.
