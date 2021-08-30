VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of more than 19,000 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Monday.
The state has reported 1,084,225 cases, an increase of 19,058 cases since Friday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 19,594 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,047 probable deaths. The state has reported 308,836 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 72,800 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,978 admissions into intensive care units reported.
The GDPH reported an issue with a file transfer for the vaccine numbers and will not be updating until 5 p.m. The site still reports the following vaccination numbers.
Georgia's vaccinated population on Aug. 27 — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.57 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.25 million have had at least one shot and 4.46 million are fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.