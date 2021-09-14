VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of more than 18,000 virus cases since Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday.
The state has reported 1,169,437 cases, an increase of 18,005 cases since Friday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 20,806 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,222 probable deaths. The state has reported 338,066 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 76,900 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,416 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.12 million on Sept. 14 — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,129,933 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.5 million have had at least one shot and 4.73 million are fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.