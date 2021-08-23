VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Monday.
The state has reported 1,036,304 cases, an increase of 16,719 cases since Friday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 19,243 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,020 probable deaths. The state has reported 291,852 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 70,800 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,804 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.42 million with more than 90,600 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH.
About 5.17 million have had at least one shot and 4.4 million are fully vaccinated.
