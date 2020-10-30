ATLANTA — Georgia reached 358,225 COVID-19 cases Friday with 7,955 virus-related deaths reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia added 1,377 positive cases and 32 deaths since Thursday, the daily status report read.
More than 31,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,940 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 330,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.