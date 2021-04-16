ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases across the state continue to rise with 1,151 cases reported Friday.
There have been 866,978 COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 17,180 deaths – an increase of 50 from the previous day – with 2,538 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 214,651 antigen cases — an increase of 499 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 60,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,866 admitted to an ICU.
More than 8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 506,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17.8% positivity rate.
More than 5.16 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the now halted Johnson & Johnson allocations.
According to the GDPH website, the state is pausing all Johnson and Johnson vaccinations until further notice under the instruction of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.
