ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by 1,011 Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials have reported 878,827 virus cases since the start of the pandemic and 17,534 virus-related deaths – an increase of 48 deaths since the previous day.
The state health department reported 219,896 antigen positive cases – an increase of 433 antigen cases since the previous day; and 2,624 virus-related probable deaths.
There have been more than 61,500 hospitalizations and 10,082 ICU admissions due to COVID-19, according to data.
More than 8.29 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic, with a 10.3% positivity rate.
More than 1.9 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10.2% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 6.05 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.