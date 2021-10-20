COVID-19 update

VALDOSTA — Georgia surpassed 24,100 deaths Wednesday, officially reporting 24,160 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The GDPH reported 1,030 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,255,291 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 4,074 probable deaths and 367,085 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 84,700 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 13,276 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.97 million Wednesday — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — counting 10,978,322, according to the GDPH.

About 5.75 million have had at least one shot and 5.11 million are fully vaccinated.

