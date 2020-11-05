ATLANTA — Georgia added 1,916 COVID-19 cases and 54 related deaths Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 368,368 cases and 8,126 deaths since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 32,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,058 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 334,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.1% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.