VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health has not filed a new report for COVID-19 numbers – new cases, related deaths, antigen cases, etc. – since Friday, July 2.
Updated numbers are usually posted during the afternoons, seven days a week. But the GDPH did not post new numbers Saturday, Sunday or Monday – the long Fourth of July weekend.
South Georgia Medical Center started posting its updates weekly about a month ago, usually on Mondays. SGMC did not post updated numbers Monday, July 5, likely because of the federal holiday observance of the Fourth.
