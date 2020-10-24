ADEL — Police investigating a shooting at a Cook County restaurant early Saturday were nearby when a second shooting occurred, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
At about 3 a.m., Adel police were dispatched to a business on 4th Street on a report of an aggravated assault, a GBI statement said.
They found a 40-year-old Adel man suffering from gunshot wounds.
While on the scene, officers heard gunshots and were dispatched to the 400 block of North Oak Street, the statement said. There, they found a 28-year-old Sparks man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the GBI said.
The Adel man was sent to Tfit Regional Hospital in Tifton, while the Sparks man was sent to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. Both were reported in stable condition Saturday, the GBI said.
Anyone with information or video of these incidents should contact the GBI Douglas Regional Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.