Lawmakers given gas masks as protesters breach US Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.

ATLANTA — After protestors breached the U.S. State Capitol in Washington, D.C., both House and Senate lawmakers are in lockdown.

Georgia lawmakers are pleading on social media for the violence to stop after shots were fired in the building.

Lawmakers were in the process of counting and deliberating objections to the electoral college when thousands of protestors, supporting baseless claims of voter fraud in the presidential election, and stoked by President Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol. 

Georgia's newest U.S. House Representative from District 14 Marjorie Taylor Green who has stood behind Trump, circulated conspiracy theories and announced she would object to the Jan. 6 electoral college vote.

Greene posted a video on Twitter shortly before 3 p.m., calling on protestors to "remain calm."

U.S. House Rep. Buddy Carter called for violence to stop around 2:44 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk condemned violence against the law enforcement protecting the Capitol and its occupants.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams confirmed she was safe shortly before 2:30 p.m.

A staff member of Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who also said she would object to the electoral college vote tally, confirmed to CNHI that she and her staff are in lockdown.

At 3:45 p.m., spokesperson for U.S. Representative Austin Scott confirmed he is safe on the Capitol Complex

In Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was evacuated from the State Capitol out of precaution.

