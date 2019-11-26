ATLANTA — Influential Georgia lawmaker Jay Powell has died.
Rep. Powell was the Georgia House of Representatives Rules Chairman, a member of the Republican party and an attorney from Camilla.
He was 67 years old and died unexpectedly.
Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller (R – Gainesville) released the following statement on the passing of Chairman Powell:
“My sincere condolences go out to Jay Powell’s family, friends and colleagues. Everyone that had the honor of working with Jay and interacting with him under the Gold Dome can attest to the true statesmen he was. His expertise and sound policy decisions made him a true leader not only within his chamber, but throughout the entire General Assembly. His commitment to positively impact his community whether on the local or state level never wavered. Jay’s life of public service, the impact he made on his hometown and our state will never be forgotten. My family and I ask you to lift Jay’s family, friends and colleagues in prayer.”
