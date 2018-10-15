Community theater presents Mark Twain-inspired musical
DALTON, Ga. — The Artistic Civic Theatre presents the musical "Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" Oct. 25- 27 and Nov. 1 and 3 at 8 p.m.; Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.; and Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. at the ACT Playhouse at 907 Gaston St. in Dalton. Directed by Heather Burton with musical direction by Ward Satterfield, ACT's production of "Big River" features music in the bluegrass, country and gospel styles in keeping with the setting of Mark Twain's novel. The 1985 Broadway production ran for more than 1,000 performances and it remained one of the few very successful American musicals in the mid-1980s among the emerging successes coming from Great Britain. For more information and tickets, visit ACTDalton.org.
Snake Blood Remedy, Custard Pie to play at Music Park
LIVE OAK, Fla. — It's time to enjoy some more great music at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.
This weekend, Snake Blood Remedy and Custard Pie will perform in the Music Hall.
Snake Blood Remedy livens up the weekend starting Friday with its warm, wonderful bluegrass style music. This dynamic band with banjos, mandolins, fiddles, guitars and singers will have the audience foot tapping as it sings along. J.D. Cook brings Snake Blood Remedy to SOSMP often to the delight of its many fans.
Saturday features a fairly new band to the Music Hall making its second appearance here with a different twist to music. Custard Pie, a Valdosta-based trio, plays psychedelic rock with elements of improv and experimentation! Custard Pie was influenced by eclectic artists such as Frank Zappa and Col. Bruce Hampton and more recent artists like Umphrey's McGee or Phish. Custard Pie's first gig was in 2015 at the Yamadeo in Tallahassee, becoming a mainstay on the Florida music scene playing festivals, clubs, theaters and all night jams at almost every festival where it performs. The band has played on stage with Roosevelt Collier, Todd Smalley (Derek Trucks Band & Mofro) and Marcus Parsley (Mofro), as well as Uncle Dave Griffin. Custard Pie delivers infectious grooves, lush guitar tones and catchy tunes that turn into sonic journeys.
Free admission both nights, doors open for dinner at 6 p.m., music begins at 8 p.m.
