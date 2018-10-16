Road resurfacing projects begin Wednesday
DALTON, Ga. — Milling and resurfacing work will begin Wednesday on streets within the city of Dalton. This project involves 8.215 centerline miles of milling, resurfacing, thermoplastic pavement markings and raised pavement markers on 26 city streets. The project includes work on all or part of the following streets: Botany Woods Drive, Burleyson Drive, Colony Court, Coronet Drive, Cumberland Drive, Emma Street, Foster Street, Grandview Drive, Industrial Boulevard, Industrial South Road, Juniper Avenue, Moice Drive, North Mount Sinai Road, North Ravine Way, Nelson Street, Northview Drive, Olivia Drive, Parkway Drive, Ravine Way, South Mount Sinai Road, Stillwood Drive, Trammell Street, Valley Lane, Virginia Avenue, Vista Drive and Woodland Drive. Work on these projects will occur mostly during the day and motorists should expect temporary lane closures during work zones while the work is being performed. Motorists should reduce their speed and exercise caution in these work zones. On residential streets, homeowners should turn off yard sprinklers and avoid placing brush/rubbish in the street while the work is taking place. The resurfacing projects are scheduled to be completed throughout the fall and into next spring. The prime contractor on this work is Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun.
Garden Club ready for Pancake Breakfast, Fall Bazaar
LIVE OAK, Fla. — The Live Oak Garden Club is hosting its Fall Bazaar and Pancake Breakfast on Oct. 27.
The Bazaar and breakfast will be held at the Garden Club's clubhouse, located between Shands Live Oak Regional Medical Center and the Suwannee County Coliseum at 1300 11th Street SW.
The breakfast, which includes pancakes and ham or sausage, coffee or juice, is $5 for adults, $3 for kids or $15 for the whole family. The breakfast will last from 8-11 a.m. with the Bazaar lasting longer.
In addition to the breakfast, there will be an almost new yard sale as well as huge plant vendor selection, craft vendors to help people get a start on Christmas shopping.
In addition to supporting the Garden Club's projects in the community, proceeds from the yearly event help fund the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs' youth projects that the local club supports. Last summer, Florida Garden Clubs sent more than 6730 youths from first through sixth grade to camp in Longwood at Camp Wekiva. An environmental conference for high school students, SEEK (Saving Earth's Environment through Knowledge), is held each summer in Ocala. The Live Oak Garden Club was proud to send four Suwannee High School students to the conference this past summer. Scholarships are also available for seniors entering a Florida college/university and for all levels of college coursework. Their course of study must meet garden club objectives.
For complete information about our Club, check out the club's website at liveoakfloridagardenclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.