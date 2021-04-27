VALDOSTA — Since reopening, Wild Adventures Theme Park has seen patrons returning for new experiences with even more on the way.
The Olivers are one family that has returned to the park. Kameron and Kayla Oliver brought their daughter to the newly redesigned Liberty Farms Petting Zoo.
The couple said they didn’t just want to “bring ‘little miss priss’ to see the animals” but it’s also where Kameron’s parents brought him as a child, making it a family tradition.
They also said they couldn’t pass up the beautiful weather, which is something the park is planning to utilize all summer long with a variety of new events.
One summer show is "The Belly Flops," a comedic trio of themed lifeguards making music on their mobile lifeguard carts.
Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager, said the group will perform through July.
The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, a world-wide show that has been around for more than 30 years, has made its way to Wild Adventures this summer.
According to the park, the show includes “impressive, hilarious and old-fashioned displays of skill and fun.” It includes log rolling, underhand chopping, springboard chopping, crosscut sawing, axe throwing and a dragster chainsaw competition. The show will be in the park through May.
Fan-favorite concerts are back on the calendar beginning in June. "Dive-in" movies will be held in Splash Island every Friday night in June and July.
The full show, concert and movie lineup can be found at wildadventures.com.
