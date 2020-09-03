ATLANTA — Federal agencies tasked with combatting COVID-19 notified governors across the country last week to start preparing for a “large-scale” vaccine distribution.
While no vaccine has been approved, the U.S. government is urging states to be prepared.
Georgia was among the states that received the letter, dated Aug. 27 from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department in hand with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Atlanta. In it, agencies detail a tall task.
“This vaccine distribution program is expected to be a public health effort of a significant scale, potentially involving hundreds of millions of vaccine doses to be distributed across the U.S.,” Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, wrote.
Shipments of the vaccine would need to be doled out to public health departments, hospitals, clinics, doctors offices and many other potential locations — an undertaking similar to federal and state government’s efforts to distribute personal protective equipment throughout the pandemic.
According to the governor’s office, Insurance Commissioner John King has been tasked with spearheading a task force of state officials to start working on a plan for mass distribution alongside private-sector partners. Candice Broce, spokeswoman for Kemp, said that state officials are working to deliver the vaccination to vulnerable populations when it becomes available.
But Redfield warned governors that states will have to work out how to expedite the special permits and licensing required for the company contracted with the CDC to distribute the vaccine. King and the Georgia officials working on the project will need to to identify ways to speed up the process.
Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters Wednesday there’s a lot to figure out regarding permits and licensing. The Republican governor said it will be “critical” to get the vaccine but then distribute it rapidly.
“That's kind of what we're looking at right now,” he said while at a campaign event for Sen. Kelly Loeffler. "I think there's a lot of that piece to it, but then also just the logistics of — where it's going to be where it needs to go, who's going to get it. All those things we're working and digging into right now."
Adjunct General of the Georgia National Guard Tom Carden, told CNHI that they are prepared to help with the effort but there is still lot of uncertainty.
"It's going to be figuring out logistic first like transportation and refrigeration requirements," he said. "Then it's about what are the priorities are going to be for who gets it first and then how do we do it and do it in a hurry. And so a lot more questions and answers."
Kemp also acknowledged Wednesday that some Georgians may be hesitant to get a vaccination or outright refuse.
"I think it’s important for all of us that are in government, especially at the federal level, the FDA and the CDC and others to make sure that the vaccine, when it comes out, it’s ready,” he said. “I”m sure that they’ll do that. I have high confidence in that.”
Kemp said the state has been reviewing ways to build consumer confidence to start revisiting old activities that are profitable to Georgia business. A safe vaccine would certainly help.
"We're going to continue to do that regardless of the vaccine,” he said. “ ... But I think with a vaccine it's surely would help with that confidence to get people moving even more than they are right now.”
But the timing of a potential vaccine has some people questioning whether the announcement is purely political. Redfield said governors will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp — which has contracted with CDC to distribute vaccines — and requested states be ready to distribute as early as Nov. 1.
“Your assistance in helping expedite the issuance of necessary licenses and permits required for distribution center to become operational will be critical to the success of this public health effort to mitigate the threat presented by COVID-19,” Redfield wrote.
But health experts are weary of the plan. Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert told reporters Thursday that scientists involved in clinical trials do not want to race to get a vaccine out "ahead of science."
"You want to make sure that the vaccine is not going to cause harm and you need to have gone through all the steps of the trial to do that," he said. "How trusting is society going to be of a vaccine that was rushed to market and did not go through the scientific process to prove it's efficacy?"
Haupert said while he would be the first in line for a proven vaccine, he himself would think twice about receiving one that was rushed through a trial.
Amber Schmidtke, a former Mercer University professor and expert in microbiology and immunology said that she is concerned that vaccines will be delayed without enough research to meet the end of the year.
"It's important to remember that it's not just the COVID vaccines on the line here," she told reporters. "It's really important to maintain public trust in the vaccine — their quality and their safety — because it will have ripple effects on every other vaccine that we have for preventing illness."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.