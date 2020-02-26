ATLANTA — After a long wait, Georgia farmers will finally see federal aid from the losses they suffered after Hurricane Michael.
In an emotional press conference, Gov. Brian Kemp and Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black laid out the details of $347 million in disaster relief from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will be doled out to farmers in the coming months.
Starting March 18, farmers will be able to apply for a piece of the aid through the State Department of Agriculture.
Kemp highlighted the efforts of Georgia state officials and lawmakers to send support to farmers amid slow movement in Washington, D.C.
“We made sure the stories of Georgia farm families were known in Washington,” Kemp said, “and we said it again and again and again, to make sure no one forgot that.”
Former governor Nathan Deal and the Georgia General Assembly were quick to allocate money through the years to farmers while federal aid was slow to come, he said.
“I want to thank the people of Southwest Georgia. You all never gave up,” Kemp said. “You kept fighting. And today, we're glad to be taking a final step in this process. ... We know that this was a generational event, and it will take a long time to recover. But we continue to fight for you.”
The state has always led the nation in production, Black said; after Hurricane Michael, it led in destruction.
Black said he hopes the federal aid will “help restore a measure of confidence in the marketplace.”
The relief will cover beef, dairy, fruit and vegetable, pecan, poultry, timber and uninsured infrastructure losses. Eligible applicants will receive two payments once funds are divided.
Black said he expects the process to happen in the spring and payments are made to farmers “swiftly.”
“I am delighted to announce that on March 18, 2020, Georgia will again lead,” Black said. “This time we will lead with a laser focus on reconstruction and recovery.”
Kemp said the state is prepared if it ever sees a natural disaster such as Hurricane Michael in the future.
“I think every disaster we have we learned from it. We certainly have in this one,” he said. “... And I think Georgians can feel good and sleep good at night knowing that we have an experienced team and we will react very quickly.”
Black told CNHI the grant formula takes into account the time it will take farmers to get back on their feet based on their crop. State officials expect pecan growers will have upwards of a decade-long recovery period.
The money awarded to pecan farmers will take into account loss of income from the time a new tree is planted to the time pecans are ready to be picked, Black said.
The grant focuses largely on future income loss, he said, not 2018 production losses.
“I’m very grateful,” Black told CNHI. “But now the work begins.”
Georgians can access more information and a guide to help applicants prepare to enroll at www.farmercovery.com.
