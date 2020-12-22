VALDOSTA — Election officials will meet Wednesday afternoon to consider the credibility of a challenge to the U.S. Senate runoff races underway.
The Lowndes County Board of Election announced it will convene at 1 p.m., Dec. 23 on a telephone conference call to discuss what it called "the sufficiency of a challenge."
The call is open to the public as required by Georgia open government and elections laws.
To participate in the call, those interested can dial in at (229) 671-3400 and enter meeting code 990 543 082 to be admitted.
