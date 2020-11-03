ATLANTA — Louise Robinson is living in a political time she thought she left behind.
The 93-year-old who grew up in Monroe is a lifelong Democrat and now Atlanta resident. She spent a portion of her Election Day in East Atlanta rallying for Senate hopeful Rev. Raphael Warnock.
“She’s seen it all,” Mike Robinson, her grandson, said as he helped his grandma navigate the rally. “To be very frank with you, she’s terrified because this reminds her of the generation she thought she left behind."
Robinson isn’t a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church but supports the pastor in the race.
“I think he’s a wonderful guy,” she said. "I think he’s done wonderful things for people in his church and his community.”
Whatever the motivation, Georgians have already turned out in droves for the general election. During the first three weeks of early voting, nearly 4 million have cast ballots either in person or by mail. The turnout coming in 64% higher than at the end of early voting in 2016.
But despite the large chunk of voters who have already made up their minds, candidates hopped across the state on Election Day — every minute counting in the state’s two competitive Senate races.
Georgia in play
Both state and national Democratic candidates have been aided by high-profile party guests in the final days of the election while Republicans have rallied with the base with presidential surrogates and a visit from President Donald Trump.
While Democrats have eyed an opening to seize both Senate seats, Republicans maintain the state isn’t up for grabs.
At Cobb County International Airport, before taking off on another mini statewide tour Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler said she was not focused on Democratic challengers in the crowded special election race and the visits from presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
"The Democrats want to put (Georgia) in play — it’s not available,” she said.
Loeffler said she is confident in her campaign ,but if she does not make it into the expected runoff against a Democratic opponent, she will support the Republican candidate, which would more than likely be her greatest challenger and critic, Congressman Doug Collins.
During a campaign rally in Alpharetta Oct. 29, Collins said he is not concerned about the possibility of a Democratic senator representing Georgia — not in his race or the other bid between incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.
“I do believe with all my travels all around Georgia. ... Georgia is a conservative state no matter where you go,” he said.
But after a lull for Democrats navigating a virtual platform during the beginning stages of the pandemic, enthusiasm increased in metro Atlanta and suburbs that will be key for Trump’s reelection.
Both Ossoff and Warnock pointed on Tuesday to the big increase in newly registered voters since 2018 then the historic turnout in the June primary and now the general election.
“When you get more people engaged, that's going to impact the politics and the public policy,” Warnock told press during his rally Tuesday. "That's why we're continuing to see this kind of rabid voter suppression, because some people don't want some people to vote. And the best thing we can do to respond to that is to organize massive voter registration and mobilization. That’s what you've been seeing over the last several years. And I think we're going to see the fruits of that very soon."
