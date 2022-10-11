Of course, we encourage all registered voters to vote but please cast informed ballots.
While voting is the great American privilege, it is even more of a responsibility.
Just as we all expect candidates to prepare themselves to run for office, voters must prepare to cast their ballots.
We are right to expect a candidate to have studied and to understand relevant issues, being able to clearly articulate positions on public policy.
We are right to expect candidates to have the experience, knowledge and temperament to lead and legislate.
We are right to scrutinize each candidate’s ethics and moral compass, looking into their background and fitness for office.
When a person makes the decision to run for high office, they open up their lives to that kind of public scrutiny and it is fair for the electorate to have all available information prior to casting a ballot.
That is why major candidates are generally vetted by their respective party leadership before full weight and money are put behind a campaign, or at least that would make sense.
Still, a lot of new information always seems to come out just before early voting or Election Day.
That’s yet another reason for voters to stay constantly informed and not merely make up their minds based on political party or some other reason without fully knowing for whom or what they are actually voting.
Just as we have and should have expectations for candidates, we should also hold ourselves to high expectations and not compromise our own positions, beliefs and values out of blind allegiance to a political party or movement.
Of course, it is fair to ask yourself if a candidate is a member of the party you affiliate with but it is also reasonable to assess whether that same candidate shares your beliefs, positions and values.
Does the record match the rhetoric?
We have provided a voter guide for statewide offices that we hope will be beneficial but we encourage you to do your own independent research.
One-issue or even one-party voting can be shortsighted.
Every registered voter should vote.
We encourage you all to make it to the polls during this important election year but please cast a thoughtful, informed ballot.
