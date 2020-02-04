FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, a man lines up electric scooters on a street corner after charging them overnight in Atlanta. After trying last year to place restrictions on electric scooters all across Georgia, a state Senate committee now wants the state to keep its hands off. The Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2020, unanimously approved a new version of Senate Bill 159, which would define electric scooters in state law. But it would do nothing else, leaving other regulations up to local governments.