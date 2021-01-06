ATLANTA — After protestors breached the U.S. State Capitol in Washington, D.C., both House and Senate lawmakers are in lockdown.
Georgia lawmakers are pleading on social media for the violence to stop after shots were fired in the building.
Lawmakers were in the process of counting and deliberating objections to the electoral college when thousands of protestors, supporting baseless claims of voter fraud in the presidential election, and stoked by President Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol.
Georgia's newest U.S. House Representative from District 14 Marjorie Taylor Green who has stood behind Trump, circulated conspiracy theories and announced she would object to the Jan. 6 electoral college vote.
Greene posted a video on Twitter shortly before 3 p.m., calling on protestors to "remain calm."
A message from the Capitol. Be safe. Be smart. Stay peaceful. Obey the laws. This is not a time for violence.This is a time to support President Trump and support election integrity.God bless! pic.twitter.com/CtgktgQK9z— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 6, 2021
U.S. House Rep. Buddy Carter called for violence to stop around 2:44 p.m.
The violence and anarchy is unacceptable and must end. Please listen to @realdonaldtrump's call to stay peaceful immediately. Thank you to our Capitol Police and law enforcement.— Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk condemned violence against the law enforcement protecting the Capitol and its occupants.
Violence against our brave law enforcement is not in line with our values as freedom loving Americans. I strongly support our rights to peacefully protest, but strongly condemn any acts of violence against our brave officers of the Capitol Police or others.— Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams confirmed she was safe shortly before 2:30 p.m.
I’m safe. The Capitol building is on lockdown and the House and Senate are in recess.— Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@NikemaWilliams) January 6, 2021
A staff member of Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who also said she would object to the electoral college vote tally, confirmed to CNHI that she and her staff are in lockdown.
At 3:45 p.m., spokesperson for U.S. Representative Austin Scott confirmed he is safe on the Capitol Complex
In Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was evacuated from the State Capitol out of precaution.
