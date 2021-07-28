VALDOSTA – ZZ Top is expected to still perform Saturday evening at Wild Adventures Theme Park though bass player Dusty Hill has passed away.
Park representatives said they are saddened by the passing of Hill and expressed condolences to Hill, his family and band mates in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
Park representatives have also been in contact with ZZ Top's concert handlers and the scheduled 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31, concert "will continue as scheduled," according to the statement.
In a Facebook post, ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard said Hill, 72, died in his sleep. They didn't give a cause of death, but a July 21 post on the band’s website said Hill was “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue,” according to the Associated Press.
