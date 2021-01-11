Associated Press

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., talks to reporters just outside the House chamber after a resolution calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office was blocked by Republicans, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is urging congressional action to rein in President Donald Trump for inciting last week's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. (APPhoto/J. Scott Applewhite)